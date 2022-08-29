Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 1,358 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 933,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

