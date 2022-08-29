Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637,622 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up approximately 1.8% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 3.76% of CAE worth $310,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,245. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

