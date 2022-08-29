Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $284.02 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,360 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson makes up about 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 4.89% of Harley-Davidson worth $284,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,918. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.