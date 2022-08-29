Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $50,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 468,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 224,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $126.45. 9,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

