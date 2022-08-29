Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,685,647 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.46% of TELUS worth $164,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of TU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. 40,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,682. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

