Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 317,661 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,011,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,661 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 3.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $615,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,921,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,081,000 after purchasing an additional 398,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

SLF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. 26,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,696. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

