Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Tops $301,033.14

Bezant (BZNT) traded up 123.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 109.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $301,033.14 and approximately $57.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00131766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085618 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bezant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

