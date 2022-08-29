BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819,460 shares during the period. BGC Partners accounts for approximately 4.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 2.05% of BGC Partners worth $33,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 61,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

