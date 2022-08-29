Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.3 %
BNK traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.00. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.25. Big Banc Split has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$19.08.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
