Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Big Banc Split stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.00. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.25.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

