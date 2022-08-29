Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Big Banc Split Price Performance
Big Banc Split stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.00. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.25.
About Big Banc Split
