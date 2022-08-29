BillionHappiness (BHC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,794.00

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for $35.74 or 0.00176631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $140,794.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000924 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BillionHappiness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

