Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 877,056 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 830,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,095,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 248,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,101. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $30.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.81%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

