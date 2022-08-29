Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $185.07. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,582. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.30.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

