Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,947 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of EL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.68. 40,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,896. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

