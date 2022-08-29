Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

ABT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 171,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.20 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

