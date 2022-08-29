Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,747. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

