Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 388,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.99. 18,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average of $239.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

