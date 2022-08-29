Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 73,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

