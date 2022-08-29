Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 2,571 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. 481,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,215,186. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

