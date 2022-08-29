Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

3M Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MMM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.83. 796,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,495. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $197.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

