BinaryX (BNX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.82 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $130.13 or 0.00644691 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $263.24 million and $5.82 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00193583 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

