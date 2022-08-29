Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 754,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.39. The stock had a trading volume of 165,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,547. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

