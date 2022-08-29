Biswap (BSW) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Biswap (BSW) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $82.97 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

