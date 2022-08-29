Biswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.11 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $82.77 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 828.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Biswap Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Biswap Coin Trading
