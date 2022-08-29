Biswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.11 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $82.77 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Biswap Coin Trading

