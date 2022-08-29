Bitcicoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $284,017.00 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $42.99 million and $284,017.00 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 829.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.02806619 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00818018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bitcicoin
Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
