Bitcoin 2 1-Day Volume Hits $134.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $134.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000418 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

