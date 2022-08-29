BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $4,952.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00312908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00114227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00077391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,527,203,639 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.