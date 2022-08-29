Bitcoiva Price Reaches $10.43 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $10.43 or 0.00051386 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $167.29 million and approximately $204,572.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

