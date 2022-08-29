BitDAO Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $56.70 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

