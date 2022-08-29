Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $105,424.90 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bitgear has a total market cap of $105,424.90 and $19.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitgear has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00818035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io.
