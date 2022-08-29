Blockpass Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $212,273.84 and approximately $683.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

