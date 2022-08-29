Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.42. 58,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,435. The firm has a market cap of $325.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,543,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

