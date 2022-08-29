BMO Capital Markets Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$95.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.85.

Dollarama Price Performance

DOL stock opened at C$80.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$83.44.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

