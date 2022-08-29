BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPG. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.