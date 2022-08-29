BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 61.8% in August

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,795. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

