BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 61.8% in August

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,795. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
