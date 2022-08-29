Bonhill Group’s (BONH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Bonhill Group Price Performance

LON:BONH opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Bonhill Group has a one year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

