Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

BOOT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 463,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,247. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

