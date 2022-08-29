Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $99.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

