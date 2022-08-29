Boston Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,675 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $209,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.78. 20,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

