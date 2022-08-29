Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

USB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,801. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

