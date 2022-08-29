Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after purchasing an additional 240,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. 292,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,334,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.