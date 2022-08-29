Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. 133,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,215,186. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

