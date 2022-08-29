Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $101.74. 54,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.20 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $178.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

