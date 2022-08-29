Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,248. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

