Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 712 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,730,000 after buying an additional 131,097 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,764. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

