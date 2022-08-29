Boston Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 476,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 190,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $108.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,892. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

