Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $188,688.86 and $19,007.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

