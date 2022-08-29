Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a P/E ratio of 318.66 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

