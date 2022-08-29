Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $529.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,396. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.94 and a 200 day moving average of $519.77. The company has a market capitalization of $234.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

