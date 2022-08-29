Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,099 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2,833.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $3,806,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,063,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after buying an additional 88,584 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 512,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after buying an additional 160,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 198,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645,135. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.